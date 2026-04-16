Brookline Capital Markets Forecasts INTS Q1 Earnings

Intensity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intensity Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Raja expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intensity Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Intensity Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.58) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.32 EPS.
Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.
Get Our Latest Analysis on INTS
Intensity Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%
Intensity Therapeutics stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Intensity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intensity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intensity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intensity Therapeutics by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intensity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intensity Therapeutics by 81.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Intensity Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Intensity Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brookline sharply raised long-term upside, lifting FY2029 EPS to $7.32 (from $1.00 previously), signaling the analyst now models a pathway to significant profitability in later years. MarketBeat Analyst Note
- Positive Sentiment: Brookline also published an FY2030 forecast of $12.94 EPS, reinforcing the view of strong multi-year upside if clinical/commercial milestones are met. MarketBeat Analyst Note
- Positive Sentiment: Brookline upgraded its FY2026 and FY2027 estimates (FY2026: from -$4.75 to -$3.46; FY2027: from -$4.50 to -$2.40), reflecting a somewhat less negative near-term outlook versus its prior model. MarketBeat Analyst Note
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate recognition: Intensity received the 2026 Pinnacle Award (Platinum) for Innovator in Biotech Solutions for its intratumoral platform and lead candidate INT230-6 — a positive PR/validation event that can help investor sentiment. PR Newswire: Pinnacle Award
- Neutral Sentiment: Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS projections for 2026 (Q1–Q4) as part of its updated model; these are data points investors will use to update valuations but are forecast details rather than corporate actions. MarketBeat Quarterly Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Despite some upgrades vs. its prior model, Brookline’s FY2026 estimate of -$3.46 EPS is far worse than the market consensus (~ -$1.18), implying deeper near-term losses that could weigh on the stock if investors focus on short-term cash burn and financing risk. MarketBeat FY2026 Estimate
- Negative Sentiment: Brookline lowered its FY2028 estimate (from -$5.00 to -$5.58), a downgrade that signals longer-term uncertainty in the intermediate years before the projected FY2029+ recovery. MarketBeat FY2028 Revision
About Intensity Therapeutics
Intensity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer drugs to treat solid tumors. The company's lead product candidate is INT230-6, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of refractory solid tumors; and pancreatic, colon, bile duct, squamous cell carcinoma, sarcoma, breast, and liver cancers. It has a collaboration agreement with Merck Sharpe & Dohme Corp. to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 and Keytruda in patients with advanced pancreatic, colon, squamous cell, and bile duct malignancies; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 with Yervoy in patients with advanced liver, breast, and sarcoma cancers; and Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research to study INT230-6 in a randomized controlled neoadjuvant phase II study in women with early-stage breast cancer.
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