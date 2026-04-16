Brookline Capital Markets Forecasts INTS Q1 Earnings

Intensity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intensity Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Raja expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intensity Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Intensity Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.58) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

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Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTS. Freedom Capital raised shares of Intensity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intensity Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intensity Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intensity Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

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Intensity Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

Intensity Therapeutics stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Intensity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intensity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intensity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intensity Therapeutics by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intensity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intensity Therapeutics by 81.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Intensity Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Intensity Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline sharply raised long-term upside, lifting FY2029 EPS to $7.32 (from $1.00 previously), signaling the analyst now models a pathway to significant profitability in later years. MarketBeat Analyst Note

Brookline sharply raised long-term upside, lifting FY2029 EPS to $7.32 (from $1.00 previously), signaling the analyst now models a pathway to significant profitability in later years. Positive Sentiment: Brookline also published an FY2030 forecast of $12.94 EPS, reinforcing the view of strong multi-year upside if clinical/commercial milestones are met. MarketBeat Analyst Note

Brookline also published an FY2030 forecast of $12.94 EPS, reinforcing the view of strong multi-year upside if clinical/commercial milestones are met. Positive Sentiment: Brookline upgraded its FY2026 and FY2027 estimates (FY2026: from -$4.75 to -$3.46; FY2027: from -$4.50 to -$2.40), reflecting a somewhat less negative near-term outlook versus its prior model. MarketBeat Analyst Note

Brookline upgraded its FY2026 and FY2027 estimates (FY2026: from -$4.75 to -$3.46; FY2027: from -$4.50 to -$2.40), reflecting a somewhat less negative near-term outlook versus its prior model. Positive Sentiment: Corporate recognition: Intensity received the 2026 Pinnacle Award (Platinum) for Innovator in Biotech Solutions for its intratumoral platform and lead candidate INT230-6 — a positive PR/validation event that can help investor sentiment. PR Newswire: Pinnacle Award

Corporate recognition: Intensity received the 2026 Pinnacle Award (Platinum) for Innovator in Biotech Solutions for its intratumoral platform and lead candidate INT230-6 — a positive PR/validation event that can help investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS projections for 2026 (Q1–Q4) as part of its updated model; these are data points investors will use to update valuations but are forecast details rather than corporate actions. MarketBeat Quarterly Estimates

Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS projections for 2026 (Q1–Q4) as part of its updated model; these are data points investors will use to update valuations but are forecast details rather than corporate actions. Negative Sentiment: Despite some upgrades vs. its prior model, Brookline’s FY2026 estimate of -$3.46 EPS is far worse than the market consensus (~ -$1.18), implying deeper near-term losses that could weigh on the stock if investors focus on short-term cash burn and financing risk. MarketBeat FY2026 Estimate

Despite some upgrades vs. its prior model, Brookline’s FY2026 estimate of -$3.46 EPS is far worse than the market consensus (~ -$1.18), implying deeper near-term losses that could weigh on the stock if investors focus on short-term cash burn and financing risk. Negative Sentiment: Brookline lowered its FY2028 estimate (from -$5.00 to -$5.58), a downgrade that signals longer-term uncertainty in the intermediate years before the projected FY2029+ recovery. MarketBeat FY2028 Revision

About Intensity Therapeutics

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Intensity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer drugs to treat solid tumors. The company's lead product candidate is INT230-6, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of refractory solid tumors; and pancreatic, colon, bile duct, squamous cell carcinoma, sarcoma, breast, and liver cancers. It has a collaboration agreement with Merck Sharpe & Dohme Corp. to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 and Keytruda in patients with advanced pancreatic, colon, squamous cell, and bile duct malignancies; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 with Yervoy in patients with advanced liver, breast, and sarcoma cancers; and Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research to study INT230-6 in a randomized controlled neoadjuvant phase II study in women with early-stage breast cancer.

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