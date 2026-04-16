HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for SANA Earnings

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sana Biotechnology in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sana Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

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Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

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Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1%

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $918.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

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Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

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