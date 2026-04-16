Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price objective on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group Stock Down 0.4%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,923,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 368,792 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,426,000 after buying an additional 232,645 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,372,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,089,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,001,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 213,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €14.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €12.89 and a 1 year high of €28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported €0.18 EPS for the quarter. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of €346.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

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Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

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