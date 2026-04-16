Contrasting P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bullfrog AI and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 1 0 0 0 1.00 P3 Health Partners 1 2 1 0 2.00

P3 Health Partners has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bullfrog AI has a beta of -2.29, suggesting that its share price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog AI and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -273.24% -208.55% P3 Health Partners -10.14% -302.33% -20.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bullfrog AI and P3 Health Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $120,000.00 99.17 -$6.50 million ($0.63) -1.49 P3 Health Partners $1.46 billion 0.01 -$147.95 million ($45.20) -0.05

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners. Bullfrog AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P3 Health Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

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Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About P3 Health Partners

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P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

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