PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Trending Headlines about PulteGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research moved PHM from “strong sell” to “hold” and nudged up Q1 and FY2028 EPS estimates, signaling modestly improved near-term earnings visibility. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks Research moved PHM from “strong sell” to “hold” and nudged up Q1 and FY2028 EPS estimates, signaling modestly improved near-term earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Evercore upgraded PulteGroup, a notable vote of confidence from a major bank that can attract buyers and support sentiment. Evercore Upgrade

Evercore upgraded PulteGroup, a notable vote of confidence from a major bank that can attract buyers and support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: PulteGroup announced expansion of housing development activity (Russell 1000 coverage), pointing to growth initiatives that should help future volume and revenue. Development Expansion

PulteGroup announced expansion of housing development activity (Russell 1000 coverage), pointing to growth initiatives that should help future volume and revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are asking whether PHM is still a buy after a multi-year run; these analyses can slow new buying until investors reconcile valuation and growth prospects. Valuation Discussion

Coverage pieces are asking whether PHM is still a buy after a multi-year run; these analyses can slow new buying until investors reconcile valuation and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Analysts note the broader weak housing market; even with upgrades, sector headwinds and macro uncertainty may cap immediate upside and contribute to profit-taking. Housing Market Concern

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $144.49.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $1,919,842.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,352.53. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61,009 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 351.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 46,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.