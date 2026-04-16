PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.
Trending Headlines about PulteGroup
Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research moved PHM from “strong sell” to “hold” and nudged up Q1 and FY2028 EPS estimates, signaling modestly improved near-term earnings visibility. Zacks Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore upgraded PulteGroup, a notable vote of confidence from a major bank that can attract buyers and support sentiment. Evercore Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: PulteGroup announced expansion of housing development activity (Russell 1000 coverage), pointing to growth initiatives that should help future volume and revenue. Development Expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are asking whether PHM is still a buy after a multi-year run; these analyses can slow new buying until investors reconcile valuation and growth prospects. Valuation Discussion
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts note the broader weak housing market; even with upgrades, sector headwinds and macro uncertainty may cap immediate upside and contribute to profit-taking. Housing Market Concern
PulteGroup Price Performance
Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $144.49.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $1,919,842.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,352.53. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61,009 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 351.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 46,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.21.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.
PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.
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