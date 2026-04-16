Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 702 and last traded at GBX 695, with a volume of 1057450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Polar Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 691.67.

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Polar Capital Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Polar Capital

The company has a market cap of £659.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 627.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 578.47.

In other news, insider Win Robbins sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 623, for a total value of £31,118.85. 12.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polar Capital

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.



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