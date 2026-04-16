Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

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Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.82. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 122.01% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $5,807,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 37.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,657,000 after buying an additional 1,007,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,928,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,715,000 after buying an additional 3,650,860 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 40.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 443,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 127,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

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Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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