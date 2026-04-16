Q1 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Decreased by Scotiabank

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Scotiabank also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

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70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper. The Company’s operating properties in Mexico include La Colorada Mine, Dolores and Alamo Dorado. The Company’s operating properties in Peru include Huaron Mine and Morococha Mine. The Company’s operating properties in Bolivia include San Vicente.

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