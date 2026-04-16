Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $331.29 and last traded at $330.6840, with a volume of 993676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $475,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 107,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,636,402.48. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Haven Private LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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