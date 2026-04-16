Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ):

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson was given a new $283.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $237.00 to $258.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $232.00 to $252.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $251.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $263.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $240.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $234.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Johnson & Johnson was given a new $253.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

3/18/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation.

2/19/2026 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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