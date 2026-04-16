Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Expro Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Freedom Capital lowered Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

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Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.47 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,030,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,264,000 after buying an additional 1,878,245 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 518,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expro Group

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Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

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