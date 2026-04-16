Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Insider Sells $201,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,307.51. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $238,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Justyn Russell Howard sold 23,855 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $161,259.80.

Sprout Social Trading Up 6.3%

NASDAQ SPT opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.68 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Sprout Social by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,434 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Company Profile

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Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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