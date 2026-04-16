Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $38,975.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $38,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 78,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,475.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $36,310.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $42,165.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $76.48 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,785.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 276,233 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $21,454,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after buying an additional 200,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,032,000 after buying an additional 185,172 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

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ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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