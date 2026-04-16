Humana Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th.

Humana has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Humana has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

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Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $198.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.53. Humana has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $315.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

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Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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