XTI Aerospace Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) used its full-year 2025 earnings call to emphasize how the company has been reshaped over the past five months following the closing of its Drone Nerds acquisition, with management framing the distribution business as the company’s current financial engine and the foundation for expanded ambitions in manufacturing and defense-related autonomous systems.

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Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Scott Pomeroy said the company has “fully integrated” Drone Nerds, exited one division, and established “a clear and bold new vision” aimed at capturing what he described as a significant market opportunity in aerospace. The company also posted its earnings release, investor presentation, and prepared remarks to its website and filed its script in advance, with Pomeroy saying the goal was to prioritize investor Q&A rather than reading prepared remarks on the call.

Drone Nerds integration and business “engine”

In response to a written question about what drives the business today, Pomeroy said XTI’s drones distribution operation—“represented by Drone Nerds today”—is “really the engine of the company.” He said the company generated “over $121 million in 2025 pro forma revenue and positive cash flow,” describing it as “a scaled commercial platform, serving enterprise and increasingly defense customers.”

Pomeroy also highlighted the role of customer and transaction data in shaping strategy. He said the distribution platform serves “over 14,000 customers” and sells “tens of thousands of units” annually, which he said produces “demand signals” that inform expansion into government development and manufacturing. “Data is incredibly important,” he said, calling the business a “flywheel” in which distribution scale informs what the company should build and sell in other segments.

DJI and FCC disruption: “disruptive, not traumatic”

During a question from Matthew Galinko of Maxim Group about potential disruption tied to FCC-related restrictions affecting future drone models from foreign manufacturers, Pomeroy said the company views the situation as manageable over time rather than an immediate shock.

Pomeroy described the current ban as prospective—applying to “future SKUs, future models” of certain foreign drones, including DJI and Autel—designed to allow time for customers to transition. He said customer response has varied, with some government agencies moving sooner while others are treating adoption as a slower, multi-year process as new models lose FCC certification.

While acknowledging the regulatory uncertainty, Pomeroy said the company does not expect “a flash cut” or an overnight change. He added that XTI is preparing to “fill that gap” and mitigate risk by offering a broader set of brands as a distributor. “To the extent that our customers begin to sunset their dependence on…DJI, we are replacing that with other models,” he said, including drones produced in other locations “including the U.S.”

He also said customers are relying on XTI to navigate compliance requirements, citing NDAA and Blue UAS considerations. Overall, Pomeroy characterized the situation as “disruptive,” but “not…traumatic.”

VTOL pause and redeployment of legacy capabilities

Another theme on the call was XTI’s decision to pause its legacy vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) program, TriFan, and redeploy key technical capabilities. Michael Molnar of MiG Advisors asked whether engineering and R&D from the earlier VTOL effort remained relevant as the company’s revenue base shifts toward Drone Nerds.

Pomeroy said the decision to pause VTOL was driven by capital allocation priorities, describing TriFan as a “long-dated asset” compared with a market environment that he said is “more short-term in nature in terms of capital raising.” However, he said the company retained core competencies that can be applied to autonomous systems, including:

Engineering

“Touch labor,” which he described as the ability to turn engineering into testable flight hardware

Flight control system capabilities

Pomeroy said these skills now sit within what the company calls its Autonomous Defense Systems (ADS) division, formerly XTI Aircraft, and are being used to pursue government programs tied to autonomous flight. He described the shift as moving from a manned VTOL concept to a focus on autonomy, saying, “the current future is in autonomous flight.”

Defense and autonomy: contracts pursued and approach

Addressing how XTI is positioned in defense and autonomous systems, Pomeroy said the retained engineering, manufacturing, and flight-control capabilities allow the company to participate in government drone efforts, particularly in Group 3 through Group 5 aircraft categories. He said XTI is “bidding and proposing on nearly $150 million of contract value” tied to “over $1.5 billion in production value,” while cautioning that the company does not expect to win all opportunities.

Pomeroy said XTI is pursuing work directly with government entities “such as the Navy, the Marines, the Air Force, SOCOM,” and is also looking to participate with prime contractors on government bids. He also confirmed that counter-drone efforts are “certainly an area of focus” for the military, and discussed growing interest in smaller Group 1 and Group 2 drones based on lessons learned from current conflicts.

On personnel, Pomeroy pointed to leadership in the ADS group, citing Steve Zourabian and his background at Boeing Phantom Works and Piasecki, in support of the company’s ability to execute government-related autonomous aircraft work.

Capital allocation, consolidation, and expected mix shifts

Galinko also asked about capital allocation and potential M&A. Pomeroy responded that the company expects to be acquisitive, though he acknowledged constraints tied to XTI’s market capitalization and available cash resources. Still, he said management believes it has experience buying and integrating assets and pointed to Drone Nerds as an example of what he called buying “right.”

He described the drone industry as consolidating and said, “To the extent you’re not a consolidator, you’re a consolidatee,” adding that XTI believes it can be “a successful consolidator” due to its market knowledge derived from distribution and customer demand signals.

On revenue mix trends, Pomeroy said he expects growth in government and continued growth in enterprise. He described an ongoing shift toward more direct customer relationships, with Drone Nerds positioned as a value-added reseller aimed at “consume more share of wallet” and create “a stickier relationship” with enterprise, commercial, and government customers. He noted the business historically had higher retail exposure but has been moving away from it “for margin considerations,” and said that as the mix shifts and reliance on Chinese products is reduced, he expects “some margin expansion.”

In closing remarks, Pomeroy reiterated that Drone Nerds provides the baseline foundation, stating the company is “delivering over $120 million of revenue at over 20% gross margins” and “strong EBITDA out of that.” He said XTI is targeting “NDAA-compliant, domestically manufactured hardware” for enterprise and defense procurement, and emphasized that the company is not currently spending on the TriFan program. Pomeroy said the company believes its distribution-driven “flywheel” strategy—linking customer adoption, data, manufacturing capability, and military opportunities—will support top-line growth, margin expansion, and long-term value creation.

About XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA)

XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA) is an early‐stage aerospace company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, focused on the design and development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for the business and specialty aviation markets. The company’s core mission is to deliver a next‐generation hybrid wing–body aircraft capable of both VTOL and short-takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, addressing the growing demand for point-to-point air transportation without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.

The company’s flagship product, the TriFan 600, is a six- to eight-seat business aircraft powered by a proprietary tri-fan propulsion system.

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