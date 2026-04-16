WorthPointe LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1,415.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,923 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 82,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 539,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares during the period.

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Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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