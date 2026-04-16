WorthPointe LLC Acquires 60,769 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 237.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises 1.7% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

DCOR opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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