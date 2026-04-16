XY Planning Network Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $148.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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