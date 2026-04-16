Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a 6.3% increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Winmark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Winmark has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Winmark Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of WINA stock opened at $379.21 on Thursday. Winmark has a 1-year low of $323.60 and a 1-year high of $527.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.48.

About Winmark

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.20). Winmark had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million.

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Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children’s and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark’s franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

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