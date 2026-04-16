Promising Water Stocks Worth Watching – April 13th

CocaCola, Ecolab, and NuScale Power are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Water stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the supply, treatment, distribution, infrastructure, technology, or management of water resources—this includes water utilities, engineering and equipment manufacturers, treatment and desalination firms, bottled water companies, and water-focused ETFs. Investors view them as a way to gain exposure to long-term demand drivers like population growth, urbanization, and water scarcity and often consider them defensive or ESG-friendly holdings, though they can be capital-intensive and subject to heavy regulation and local pricing risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Featured Articles