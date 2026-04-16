Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stake Increased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135,039 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $232.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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