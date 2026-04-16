Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $231.25 and last traded at $230.45, with a volume of 315346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

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Plexus Stock Down 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $1,669,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,163,678.70. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,350. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,836. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Plexus by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Plexus by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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