Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,900 price objective on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,081.25.

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Diageo Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Activity at Diageo

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 1,466 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,659.51. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 1,350 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,215. The firm has a market cap of £32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,471 per share, with a total value of £6,560.66. Also, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500, for a total value of £416,790. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,262 shares of company stock worth $1,999,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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