Cwm LLC Has $52.44 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.42.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $314.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $594.81. The company has a market cap of $285.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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