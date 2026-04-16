Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 298,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $84.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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