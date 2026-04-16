Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.2% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,590 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,453,320,000 after purchasing an additional 716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 237,295 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $396.72 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.61 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded multi‑year AI deal with Meta (through 2029) commits an initial >1GW of custom MTIA silicon and uses Broadcom’s XPU and Ethernet networking to scale multi‑gigawatt AI clusters — materially raises long‑term AI revenue visibility. Read More.

Expanded multi‑year AI deal with Meta (through 2029) commits an initial >1GW of custom MTIA silicon and uses Broadcom’s XPU and Ethernet networking to scale multi‑gigawatt AI clusters — materially raises long‑term AI revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader hyperscaler footprint — additional deals referenced with Google and Anthropic expand customer exposure beyond a single partner, supporting sustained demand for Broadcom’s custom accelerators and networking. Read More.

Broader hyperscaler footprint — additional deals referenced with Google and Anthropic expand customer exposure beyond a single partner, supporting sustained demand for Broadcom’s custom accelerators and networking. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New software for AI deployments — Broadcom announced VMware Tanzu Platform agent foundations to accelerate secure, agentic AI applications on VMware Cloud, extending its addressable market into AI infrastructure software. Read More.

New software for AI deployments — Broadcom announced VMware Tanzu Platform agent foundations to accelerate secure, agentic AI applications on VMware Cloud, extending its addressable market into AI infrastructure software. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market/analyst momentum is lifting AVGO alongside semiconductor peers; multiple firms have raised price targets which can amplify flows but also raise volatility on profit‑taking. Read More.

Market/analyst momentum is lifting AVGO alongside semiconductor peers; multiple firms have raised price targets which can amplify flows but also raise volatility on profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling persists (recent multi‑million dollar sales by S. Ram Velaga and other insiders), a near‑term sentiment headwind even as strategic deals are executed. Read More.

Insider selling persists (recent multi‑million dollar sales by S. Ram Velaga and other insiders), a near‑term sentiment headwind even as strategic deals are executed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution / competitive risk — some firms warn about customer concentration and NVIDIA/other competitive pressures; one rating downgrade highlights execution and sourcing risk if hyperscalers change strategies. Read More. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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