Third View Private Wealth LLC Makes New $19.81 Million Investment in Visa Inc. $V

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $19,810,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of Third View Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,475,403,000 after purchasing an additional 530,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,253,224,000 after purchasing an additional 399,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,067,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,873,794,000 after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa News Summary

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Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $315.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.81 and a 200 day moving average of $329.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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