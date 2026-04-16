Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $41.90 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after purchasing an additional 939,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after purchasing an additional 201,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,714,000 after purchasing an additional 505,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 601,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broad market momentum: The S&P 500 hit intraday and closing record highs, a direct tailwind for IVV since it tracks the index. Strong breadth increases the likelihood that ETF flows follow index gains. Read More.

Broad market momentum: The S&P 500 hit intraday and closing record highs, a direct tailwind for IVV since it tracks the index. Strong breadth increases the likelihood that ETF flows follow index gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tech-led rally: Big-cap tech stocks pushed both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records, lifting IVV’s performance because tech carries large index weightings. Outperformance in a few mega‑caps can drive ETF gains even if small caps lag. Read More.

Tech-led rally: Big-cap tech stocks pushed both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records, lifting IVV’s performance because tech carries large index weightings. Outperformance in a few mega‑caps can drive ETF gains even if small caps lag. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical de‑escalation hopes: Comments and actions that signal easing of the Iran conflict are boosting risk appetite and futures, supporting IVV flows as sanctuary risk premium fades. Read More.

Geopolitical de‑escalation hopes: Comments and actions that signal easing of the Iran conflict are boosting risk appetite and futures, supporting IVV flows as sanctuary risk premium fades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rate‑cut narrative and strategist upgrades: Commentary that Fed easing is on the horizon has analysts raising targets and improving sentiment, which supports higher multiples and ETF inflows into the S&P 500. Read More.

Rate‑cut narrative and strategist upgrades: Commentary that Fed easing is on the horizon has analysts raising targets and improving sentiment, which supports higher multiples and ETF inflows into the S&P 500. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/sector rotation notes: Some analysts say software and certain growth names look cheaper relative to earlier in the AI cycle, but deciding whether to buy depends on earnings durability—this could redistribute IVV’s internal sector drivers without necessarily changing index direction. Read More.

Valuation/sector rotation notes: Some analysts say software and certain growth names look cheaper relative to earlier in the AI cycle, but deciding whether to buy depends on earnings durability—this could redistribute IVV’s internal sector drivers without necessarily changing index direction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market technicals: Forecasters note indices are somewhat overextended and may stall in early sessions; that raises the chance of short‑term consolidation around current highs for IVV. Read More.

Market technicals: Forecasters note indices are somewhat overextended and may stall in early sessions; that raises the chance of short‑term consolidation around current highs for IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and supply‑shock risk: Coverage warns the Iran conflict and closures around the Strait of Hormuz remain potential catalysts that could reverse risk appetite quickly—this is the main downside threat to IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical and supply‑shock risk: Coverage warns the Iran conflict and closures around the Strait of Hormuz remain potential catalysts that could reverse risk appetite quickly—this is the main downside threat to IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Overextension and narrowing leadership: Some notes point out the S&P move is narrow and seen only a few times in decades; if the rally is concentrated in a handful of names, IVV could pull back if those names fade. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $703.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $676.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $510.83 and a 52-week high of $703.61. The company has a market cap of $770.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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