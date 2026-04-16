DBK Financial Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,081,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,951,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 703,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,178,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,304,000 after purchasing an additional 625,143 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,696,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 81,862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,691,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,898,000 after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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