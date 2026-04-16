Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,639 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

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Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $51.82 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Evercore set a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Further Reading

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