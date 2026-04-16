Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Purchases 7,695 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 350.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BIV opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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