Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $141.20

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.0667.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. This represents a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,064,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,657,034,000 after buying an additional 821,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,220,000 after buying an additional 146,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,929,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 8,597,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,951,000 after buying an additional 67,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,602,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,195,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $103.93 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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