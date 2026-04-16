Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,435 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,175,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 948.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,243,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 430,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,340,000 after acquiring an additional 824,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,634,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of META opened at $671.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $626.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.
Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Meta struck a multi-year partnership with Broadcom through 2029 that includes an initial commitment to deploy >1 gigawatt of custom silicon capacity to support Meta’s Training & Inference Accelerator chips — it materially de-risks Meta’s AI compute buildout and signals scalable infrastructure plans. Meta inks deal with Broadcom for custom AI chips
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness: Morgan Stanley named META its top tech pick into earnings with a $775 target, and other firms emphasize strong long-term AI-driven upside — supports positive sentiment and buying pressure. Meta Stock Is the Top Pick for Tech Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says. Here’s Why.
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals/earnings momentum: Meta has a recent history of beating estimates and is expected to continue doing so; analysts highlight revenue and margin strength tied to ads and AI monetization. Why Meta Platforms (META) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Positive Sentiment: Operational focus on AI/hardware execution: Meta is reorganizing Reality Labs and creating an Applied AI Engineering division to accelerate product execution — a sign management is prioritizing speed on high‑investment initiatives. Meta Makes Major Changes to Speed Reality Labs’ Progress
- Neutral Sentiment: Product experiments: Meta is developing an internal, photorealistic AI replica of CEO Mark Zuckerberg for employee engagement — interesting for culture and demo value but uncertain near-term revenue impact. Meta Platforms Is Building a Mark Zuckerberg AI Bot. Does That Matter for META Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Board/governance moves announced recently — likely manageable but worth tracking for any strategic implications. Meta Platforms Announces Upcoming Board of Directors Changes
- Negative Sentiment: EU regulators are preparing orders to force Meta to restore rival AI assistants’ access to WhatsApp after Meta imposed access fees — a direct regulatory threat that could limit Meta’s product control and create compliance costs. EU warns Meta WhatsApp AI fee breaches antitrust rules, orders rollback
- Negative Sentiment: Legal exposure: An Italian court allowed a class action over Facebook data scraping — another regulatory/legal headline that adds to GDPR-era litigation risk in Europe. Italy court allows class action against Meta over Facebook data scraping
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO Javier Olivan executed Rule 10b5-1 sales totaling several thousand shares on April 13 — disclosed trades reduce his holdings materially; trades were under pre-arranged plans but can create short-term perception pressure. SEC filing: Javier Olivan insider sales
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side caution: recent price-target cuts and a pessimistic note from Stifel flag near-term upside risks despite the longer-term bull case. Meta Platforms (META) Price Target Reduced by $95 Amid Market Volatility Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.72.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total value of $366,571.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,952.54. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,499 shares of company stock worth $105,237,895. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
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