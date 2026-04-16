Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,435 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,175,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 948.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,243,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 430,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,340,000 after acquiring an additional 824,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,634,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of META opened at $671.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $626.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.02 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total value of $366,571.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,952.54. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,499 shares of company stock worth $105,237,895. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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