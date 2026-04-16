Analyzing VEON (VEON) and Its Peers

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare VEON to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
21.3% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VEON and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VEON
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3.25
|VEON Competitors
|422
|1327
|1472
|120
|2.39
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares VEON and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VEON
|$4.40 billion
|$532.00 million
|7.08
|VEON Competitors
|$5,476.16 billion
|$1.14 billion
|1.72
VEON’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares VEON and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VEON
|12.12%
|47.86%
|8.49%
|VEON Competitors
|1.80%
|10.98%
|3.06%
Volatility & Risk
VEON has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
VEON beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
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