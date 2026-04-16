Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 37,010 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,010 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,049,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,782,000 after purchasing an additional 232,060 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,629,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,628,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 909,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 875,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter.

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Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.80. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

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