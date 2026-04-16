Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 29th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.5%

GOODO opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

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Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

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Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties across the United States. The company focuses primarily on single-tenant, net-leased office and industrial facilities, seeking long-term contractual cash flows from creditworthy tenants. Its investment strategy emphasizes free-standing assets located in markets with stable economic fundamentals and limited new supply.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Commercial has pursued a disciplined growth approach, funding new acquisitions through a combination of equity raises, debt financing and proceeds from property dispositions.

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