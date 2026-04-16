SAP SE (SAP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.93 on May 15th

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 2.9291 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 175.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a 15.2% increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.54.

SAP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SAP to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

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SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. SAP has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in SAP by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SAP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

About SAP

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SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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