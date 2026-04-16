SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.9%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — investors bought ~612,015 call options (≈+53% vs. average daily call volume), a large single-day accumulation that signals short-term bullish positioning and likely contributed to upward price pressure.

Unusual bullish options activity — investors bought ~612,015 call options (≈+53% vs. average daily call volume), a large single-day accumulation that signals short-term bullish positioning and likely contributed to upward price pressure. Positive Sentiment: Long-form bullish thesis — a Seeking Alpha piece argues SOFI is a buy-the-dip opportunity citing strong member and revenue growth, expanding margins, and product expansion (stablecoin, Mastercard partnership), reinforcing a positive sentiment narrative for investors. SoFi: This Fintech Leader Is Ready To Rebound

Long-form bullish thesis — a Seeking Alpha piece argues SOFI is a buy-the-dip opportunity citing strong member and revenue growth, expanding margins, and product expansion (stablecoin, Mastercard partnership), reinforcing a positive sentiment narrative for investors. Positive Sentiment: Brand & customer-engagement initiative — SoFi launched the “Amplify Your Ambitions” contest with Kelsea Ballerini and the CMA, a marketing push that can help member acquisition and brand awareness over time. Business Wire

Brand & customer-engagement initiative — SoFi launched the “Amplify Your Ambitions” contest with Kelsea Ballerini and the CMA, a marketing push that can help member acquisition and brand awareness over time. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention pieces — Zacks/Yahoo note elevated user interest in SOFI, which can increase flow and volatility but is information-neutral until it translates into fundamentals or sustained flows. Zacks: SOFI is Attracting Investor Attention

Investor attention pieces — Zacks/Yahoo note elevated user interest in SOFI, which can increase flow and volatility but is information-neutral until it translates into fundamentals or sustained flows. Neutral Sentiment: ETF product activity — SoFi announced monthly distributions for its SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA), indicating active asset-management operations but limited direct impact on the SOFI stock valuation. THTA distribution notice

ETF product activity — SoFi announced monthly distributions for its SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA), indicating active asset-management operations but limited direct impact on the SOFI stock valuation. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage — Argus initiated coverage with a “hold” rating; neutral research can stabilize sentiment but doesn’t provide a strong catalyst. Benzinga: Argus coverage

New coverage — Argus initiated coverage with a “hold” rating; neutral research can stabilize sentiment but doesn’t provide a strong catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces and tracking — industry comparisons and “head-to-head” surveys are being published, increasing analyst/investor focus but not immediately changing fundamentals. AmericanBankingNews SOFI vs SWKH

Comparative pieces and tracking — industry comparisons and “head-to-head” surveys are being published, increasing analyst/investor focus but not immediately changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/target cut — Goldman Sachs lowered its price target from $25 to $20 and kept a neutral rating, reducing upside expectations and putting near-term valuation pressure on the shares. Benzinga: Goldman price target cut

Analyst downgrade/target cut — Goldman Sachs lowered its price target from $25 to $20 and kept a neutral rating, reducing upside expectations and putting near-term valuation pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Valuation scrutiny around FedNow rollout — coverage highlights that FedNow and related tech growth expectations could test SOFI’s valuation, a cautionary point for investors who worry the market has priced in aggressive growth. Yahoo: FedNow rollout tests valuation

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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