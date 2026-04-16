Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 413.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

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Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.3%

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $602.70 million, a P/E ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 225,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 88,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 122,047 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 69,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 700.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 60,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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