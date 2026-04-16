Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Stock Holdings Decreased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 335.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

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