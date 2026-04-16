Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXFree Report) by 3,866.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,756 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,973,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,437,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 298,013 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,050,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,381,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,901,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 194,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,874,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 683,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

(Free Report)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before fees and expenses) of a securities index.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

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