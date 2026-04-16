Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3,866.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,756 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,973,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,437,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 298,013 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,050,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,381,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,901,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 194,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,874,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 683,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before fees and expenses) of a securities index.

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