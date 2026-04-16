Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $50,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $262.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.06 and its 200 day moving average is $251.19. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $176.19 and a one year high of $262.55.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.3277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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