Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lincoln Electric (LECO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO):
- 4/8/2026 – Lincoln Electric had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $264.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2026 – Lincoln Electric had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2026 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.
- 3/31/2026 – Lincoln Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down from $350.00.
- 3/30/2026 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $247.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2026 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/17/2026 – Lincoln Electric was given a new $240.00 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.91%.
Founded in 1895 by John C.
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