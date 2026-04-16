Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lincoln Electric (LECO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO):

4/8/2026 – Lincoln Electric had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $264.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Lincoln Electric had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/31/2026 – Lincoln Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down from $350.00.

3/30/2026 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $247.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/17/2026 – Lincoln Electric was given a new $240.00 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.91%.

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Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

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