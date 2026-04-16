Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YTRA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

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Yatra Online Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

YTRA opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 22,610.3% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 176,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

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Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

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