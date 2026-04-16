Lbp Am Sa Has $103.73 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 196,072 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $103,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 619,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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