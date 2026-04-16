Blue Owl Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 75,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 49,185 call options.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 7.9%

NYSE OWL opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

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Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1,345.0% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,572,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,726,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,873 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5,256.9% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 374,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 367,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,940,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 149,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

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Blue Owl Capital News Roundup

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Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

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Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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