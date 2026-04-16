PayPay Securities Corp Sells 15,234 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ $SQQQ

PayPay Securities Corp reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up about 2.9% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $63,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $214.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.6384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

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