Critical Comparison: Delek US (NYSE:DK) versus Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delek US and Synthesis Energy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Delek US alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US 2 7 5 0 2.21 Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Delek US presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Delek US’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delek US is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US $10.72 billion 0.23 -$22.80 million ($0.35) -116.98 Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Delek US and Synthesis Energy Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synthesis Energy Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delek US.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Delek US shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Delek US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Delek US has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -39.6, meaning that its share price is 4,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delek US and Synthesis Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US -0.21% -13.55% -0.83% Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Delek US beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal. It owns and operates refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, Cleburne, Texas, and New Albany, Mississippi. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products, as well as disposes and recycles water for third parties. It owns or leases crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering systems, and associated crude oil storage tanks; and owns and operates light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases convenience store sites located primarily in West Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders to the public primarily under the 7-Eleven and DK or Alon brand names. It serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.