DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

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DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $217.02 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $167.03 and a one year high of $237.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average of $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Rubicon Advisors GP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

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DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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