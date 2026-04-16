Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Buys 23,150 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for 1.6% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 250.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 51.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.23, for a total transaction of $477,449.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,592.05. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,270 shares of company stock valued at $16,356,829 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jabil from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $304.98 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.43 and its 200 day moving average is $236.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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